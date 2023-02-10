Denean Busby

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis welcomed Deneen Busby to the team as vice-president, marketing and communications. Busby is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. As a member of the Tony Scott & the Breakfast Crew Morning Show and as host of a popular talk show, Sunday Morning Live, on iHeart Media, she was a loyal supporter of the clubs. Busby previously served as the director of marketing and communications for CareSTL Health and as the public information officer with St. Louis Lambert Airport. Busby has a bachelors degree in electronic journalism and an MBA in business administration, both from Fontbonne University.

