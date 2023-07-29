Dr. Philip Woodmore has been named artistic director of voice at COCA. Woodmore has been an active member of the St. Louis music community for many years. He spent 14 years in the classroom teaching middle school choir at Ferguson and Berkeley Middle Schools in the Ferguson Florissant School District and Crestview Middle School in the Rockwood School District. He is a vocal coach to many students in the St. Louis area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and New York. Woodmore earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing and Music, with a concentration in Vocal Performance, from Saint Louis University; a master’s degree in Music Education from Webster University; and PhD in Music Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a concentration in choral conducting and voice pedagogy.
featured
People on the Move
Dr. Philip Woodmore named an artistic director at COCA
- St. Louis American staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Ronda Wallace named principal at Sumner
- SSM’s DePaul trauma decision draws NAACP ire
- Da Boy has arrived: Da Brat has given birth to a son she shares with her wife Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart
- President Biden student loan action will aid Black borrowers
- What’s the buzz? Hive Cafe in the business of food, collaboration
- Octavia Monique’ Thomas named AR supervisor at Cushman
- An East St. Louis jewel - Mary Crogier helps bedazzle Black Hollywood
- Rev. Dr Karen Georgia Thompson becomes first woman to lead United Church of Christ
- Napheesa Collier Elite wins Elite 40 national title
- Artist home ownership program seeks applicants
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- This Week's Photos: July 27, 2023
- This Week's Photos: July 20, 2023
- This Week's Photos: July 13, 2023
- This Week's Photos: July 6, 2023
- Partyline: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa take on STL
- Partyline: TLC, En Vogue and Sean Kingston take on the Lou in Hot Summer Nights tour
- St. Louis June Parades: 2023 Juneteenth and Pride
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.