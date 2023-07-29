Dr. Philip Woodmore directing the Antigone in Ferguson Mass Choir during a performance of the show in Brooklyn, New York.

Dr. Philip Woodmore directing the Antigone in Ferguson Mass Choir during a performance of the show in Brooklyn, New York.

 Photo by Gregg Richards

Dr. Philip Woodmore has been named artistic director of voice at COCA. Woodmore has been an active member of the St. Louis music community for many years. He spent 14 years in the classroom teaching middle school choir at Ferguson and Berkeley Middle Schools in the Ferguson Florissant School District and Crestview Middle School in the Rockwood School District. He is a vocal coach to many students in the St. Louis area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and New York. Woodmore earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing and Music, with a concentration in Vocal Performance, from Saint Louis University; a master’s degree in Music Education from Webster University; and PhD in Music Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a concentration in choral conducting and voice pedagogy. 

