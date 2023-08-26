FOCUS St. Louis announced the addition of Dr. Yolanda (Yoli) Alovor to its full-time staff as director of civic engagement.Her academic journey includes a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she specialized in creating initiatives and interventions aimed at enhancing educational outcomes for diverse populations. She also holds an M.A. in Education from Wayne State University and a B.A. in Political Science from Texas Southern University..
Dr. Alovor serves on the boards of Girls Inc. St. Louis, Guardian Angel Settlement Association and is an advisory board member for the Late Effects Clinic at Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Brain Education and Therapy program.
