Dwight Carter has been named to the board of St. Louis Fashion Fund. Carter is the founder and creative director of Brainchild Productions in St. Louis. For the past 20 years, he has successfully planned, produced, and managed special events services for regional fashion shows, small business launches, charitable and corporate events. In addition, he is an adjunct professor and advisor for fashion promotion and production at Stevens - Institute of Business & Art as well as a soccer coach for Carshield Futbol Club and St. Louis City Soccer Club Futures program.
Carter received a BA in music business and communications and public relations from Fontbonne University. Prior to Brainchild Productions, he worked for ALIVE Magazine and St. Louis Fashion Week.
