Edward Bryant

Edward Bryant 

Edward Bryant, VP of public affairs and communications at Heartland Coca-Cola, has been named vice chair of the board for FOCUS St. Louis. At Heartland, Bryant provides leadership for all public affairs activities and initiatives, including government affairs for three states (Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois), as well as managing interactions with federal elected officials. In addition, he manages all of the organization's internal and external communications, and philanthropic engagements. Prior to Heartland Coca-Cola, Bryant was vice president, stakeholder engagement at the United Way. He holds a BA in communications from the University of Memphis and an MA in public policy from Regent University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.