Edward Bryant, VP of public affairs and communications at Heartland Coca-Cola, has been named vice chair of the board for FOCUS St. Louis. At Heartland, Bryant provides leadership for all public affairs activities and initiatives, including government affairs for three states (Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois), as well as managing interactions with federal elected officials. In addition, he manages all of the organization's internal and external communications, and philanthropic engagements. Prior to Heartland Coca-Cola, Bryant was vice president, stakeholder engagement at the United Way. He holds a BA in communications from the University of Memphis and an MA in public policy from Regent University.
People on the Move
Edward Bryant named vice chair of FOCUS board
- St. Louis American staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Ronda Wallace named principal at Sumner
- SSM’s DePaul trauma decision draws NAACP ire
- Da Boy has arrived: Da Brat has given birth to a son she shares with her wife Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart
- President Biden student loan action will aid Black borrowers
- What’s the buzz? Hive Cafe in the business of food, collaboration
- Octavia Monique’ Thomas named AR supervisor at Cushman
- An East St. Louis jewel - Mary Crogier helps bedazzle Black Hollywood
- Rev. Dr Karen Georgia Thompson becomes first woman to lead United Church of Christ
- Napheesa Collier Elite wins Elite 40 national title
- Artist home ownership program seeks applicants
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- This Week's Photos: July 27, 2023
- This Week's Photos: July 20, 2023
- This Week's Photos: July 13, 2023
- This Week's Photos: July 6, 2023
- Partyline: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa take on STL
- Partyline: TLC, En Vogue and Sean Kingston take on the Lou in Hot Summer Nights tour
- St. Louis June Parades: 2023 Juneteenth and Pride
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.