Emily Pitts

Emily Pitts

 Photo courtesy of Washington University in St. Louis

Emily Pitts, chief diversity officer for Lindenwood University, was recently named to the board of United Way of Greater St. Louis. She became the first African American woman General Partner at Edward Jones a Fortune 500 financial services firm. During her 25-year career with Edward Jones, she served as a financial advisor for nine years helping clients reach their personal financial goals and objectives. Before Lindenwood, her most recent role at Edward Jones was general partner over Inclusion and Diversity. In her role, Emily created and oversaw the firm’s Inclusion & Diversity strategy. She established the firms first Courageous Conversation Program to support the CEO Diversity Action Plan. 

