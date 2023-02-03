Emily Pitts, chief diversity officer for Lindenwood University, was recently named to the board of United Way of Greater St. Louis. She became the first African American woman General Partner at Edward Jones a Fortune 500 financial services firm. During her 25-year career with Edward Jones, she served as a financial advisor for nine years helping clients reach their personal financial goals and objectives. Before Lindenwood, her most recent role at Edward Jones was general partner over Inclusion and Diversity. In her role, Emily created and oversaw the firm’s Inclusion & Diversity strategy. She established the firms first Courageous Conversation Program to support the CEO Diversity Action Plan.
People on the Move
Emily Pitts named to United Way board
- St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Other News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- Smokey Robinson admits to affair with Diana Ross in his first marriage
- Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against energy drink company
- Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
- Soccer fans: Get ready to stand and deliver
- Judge Carla Hughes brings classroom to her courtroom
- Mayor Jones and Bush shocked by Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating
- Dr. Yemi Akande-Bartsch, Non-Profit Executive of the Year
- Whisky On Washington wows downtown revelers
- Bell says ‘facts not there’ to vacate Taylor’s death sentence
- Hometown comics Willie C, Shante Love bring the funny at Triple Threat Comedy Jam in St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.