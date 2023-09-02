The Entertainment Business Academy will take center stage on September 12, 2023 as the city’s newest art and entertainment school.
Located at 999 North 13th Street, the EBA will offer courses in stage performance, media training, and music management. The two-course accelerated program is $499 per class and each class is a month-long session.
Local rap artist Byron “Zeus Rebel” Waters will teach stage performance and media training.
Local producer Mark “Tar Boy” Williams’ courses will delve into the business side of the music industry, including revenue streaming, tours, merchandise, and contracts.
Keith Wiggley, EBA owner, wants to give artists a leg up in the music industry, providing them with the knowledge needed to navigate through the profession.
“I don’t want to see these artists taken advantage of, especially because there is so much they don’t understand,” said Wiggley. “What they are learning is coming from experts.”
Wiggley, Zeus, and Williams all share the same sentiment—a lot of music artists are going down before they really get started.
“These lessons are invaluable,” said Wiggley.
Williams said his curriculum will teach artists how to use their music as a brand, and create residual income through other business avenues.
He referenced how Diddy used his rap career to create Ciroc Liquor and Chance The Rapper selling his popular ‘Chance 3’ baseball caps.
Williams is a graduate of the Art Institute of Atlanta and he hopes the academy can be a source for regional artists which helps them remain in St. Louis.
“I want them to have easy access to this information. A lot of young people call me because they simply don’t have the answers. And it’s really important that we have this school because our city is growing musically,” said Williams.
Waters said, “What we are offering is needed right now right here in St. Louis.”
He added he wants to give students the kind of training Berry Gordy provided for artists at Motown, and “groom them into musical superstars.”
He calls stage presence “a must,” and the former athlete applies the same energy on stage as he would on the football field.
“I go big, I go hard. If I’m not hurting after my performance then that means I didn’t give it my all,” he said.
He says Beyonce “is by far not the best singer in the industry, but she is one of the top performers, and that is what gives her superstar status.”
He wants students to bring that dedication and stamina to the stage.
Media training is essential because “so many young artists don’t have [it] or use [it].”
“Many cause their own demise because they simply don’t know what to say or do when interacting with the media. Social media is such a powerful tool, one mistake can go viral in a matter of minutes,” he said.
Williams said he has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly of the industry.
“Music over the years has turned into a marketing tool. There is no such thing as bad publicity, what I’m going to teach is how to take that mistake and learn from it while making money off of it,” he said.
“Everybody's journey in the music game is different, there is no blueprint to this, to making it big."
“But my hope is to make sure that we teach each artist that walks through that door the things I had to learn the hard way so they won’t make those same mistakes.”
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
