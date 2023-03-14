First Mid Bank & Trust (First Mid) has pledged a $25,000 donation to the Youth & Family Center (YFC) in downtown St. Louis to replace the organization’s aging gymnasium floor.
Dr. LaChrisa Crenshaw, YFC Executive Director, stated the $25,000 donation will help YFC provide a safe, welcoming space where kids of all ages can enjoy more opportunities to achieve their full potential and see a brighter future in the community. The current gymnasium is a multi-functional and recreational space. However, the concrete and urethane-coated floor is failing and unsafe, limiting the organization’s ability to offer young people quality programs in a safe environment.
“Our kids want a place to go that they can be proud of,” said Dr. Crenshaw. “A place that offers the opportunity to make good choices. Right now, there aren’t a lot of places for our kids, teens, and young adults to be active and have fun. We want to provide that space for them at the Center. Having a renovated and functioning gym floor with secure and usable exterior doors would help us in so many ways.”
