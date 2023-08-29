The Enterprise Bank and Trust Gateway to a Banking Career Program is celebrating the graduation of 12 inspired, career-oriented class of 2023 cohorts.
The introduction to the world of banking included an eight-day financial services industry job skills training course, through partnership with St. Louis Community Credit Union and Carrollton Bank.
Ty Schuldt, Retail Development vice president said Enterprise Bank & Trust empowers privately held businesses to succeed, helps families secure financial futures, and invests in communities to advance quality of life for its residences.
“We are blessed to have such an amazing partnership between the sponsors and local
social services agencies,” said Schuldt, who is a co-founder of the Banking Career program which was launched in 2018.
She is also a member of Enterprise’s African American Business Resource Group (AABRG), which focuses on building community, culture, and careers. It brings together associates who help create opportunities for engagement at Enterprise. The group was also instrumental in helping shape the bank’s activities to celebrate African American History Month.
Schuldt said the Gateway to Baking goal is breaking down barriers for those who want to explore careers as tellers, customer service representatives, and other professional fields of interest in banking.
The program teaches job interview skills and provides job placement assistance. These experiences give participants from underrepresented groups sustainable career transitions and form mentorships important to their personal and professional success.
Training topics include banking basics, industry products and services, and keys to personal financial wellness.
Resume writing, business etiquette, and networking skills are also part of the training.
Tamara House, a 2019 graduate, works at an Enterprise branch in Olivette. When she became a cohort, she was a single mom who was pregnant with her second child and facing homelessness.
“I was in a really difficult time in my life,” said House, who was previously a door-to-door salesperson.
She has received three promotions with Enterprise Bank and serves as a bank teller.
“It’s been amazing since I have completed the class,” said the bank teller.
Former nursing student Marisa McRoberts was an unemployed full-time student at UMSL and a single mom when she learned about the program through Mission St. Louis, a non-profit organization that says its mission is to “empower people for social and economic growth through relationships and opportunities.”
“I needed steady employment while looking to go back to college and continuing my education,” said McRoberts. “I knew I needed a career and financial stability for my son and myself.”
McRoberts said the program taught her how to build credit and the benefits of networking with other professionals, adding that she thought working at a bank was an unattainable goal.
“This program remains successful because participants leave with not only useful information and viable skills, but also access to professional mentors before classes start, during instruction, and after graduation,” said Schuldt.
“All involved share a commitment to truly making a difference in our community by acknowledging and actively addressing obstacles to financial literacy and gainful employment."
“I am so proud of all 57 graduates [since 2018]. I want each student to graduate leaving the program better than when they started. I’m hoping all that we provide helps them in their life.”
If you are interested in participating in the Enterprise Bank and Trust Gateway to a Banking Career Program, please contact Ty Schuldt at (833) 896-2850 or cso@enterprisebank.com.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
