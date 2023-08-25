Geri Lynn Arrindell, a licensed attorney in Illinois and Missouri with the law firm Mickes O’Toole, joined Challenge Unlimited’s board of directors in May for a three-year term. A resident of University City, she is also general counsel for the organization.
Arrindell’s legal experience includes serving as litigation counsel to various entities including nonprofit organizations. Her background also includes arbitrations and administrative proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board and the Illinois Labor Relations Board. Prior to earning her law degree, Arrindell, who is also a licensed clinical social worker, worked at Hope (formerly Hope School), a nonprofit agency headquartered in Springfield, IL.
