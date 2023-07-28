The third annualYoung Biz Kid marketplace was held at Harris-Stowe State University on July 15 featuring art, accessories, and snacks from young entrepreneurs ranging in age from four to 21.
Arriel Biggs, Young Biz Kid Day founder, said the program teaches youths how to start, own, and operate a business. Each year in participating cities, young entrepreneurs can set up their respective businesses at a location and show their wares.
Guests shopped for items including books, candles, jewelry, and food.
“We empower youth through entrepreneurship and financial literacy,” said Biggs.
Biggs said the event encourages kids and shows them they have support from their community. “Kid-preneuers” sharpen critical thinking skills, experience selling their product in a competitive environment, and assess their leadership skills.
“Teaching these skills at an early age allows young people to be more proactive about their future ahead,” said Biggs.
Young Biz Kid partnered with the Minority Entrepreneurship Collaborative Center for Advancement (MECCA), a local initiative of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Harris-Stowe State University.
It serves as a hub of campus and community entrepreneurial activities fostering the growth of emerging entrepreneurs and cultivating the next generation of entrepreneurs from minority and under-resourced communities.
Young entrepreneurs learn at an early age how to budget, track revenue, and maintain an inventory.
Madison and Maryah Moore, the 11- and 12-year-old respective operators of Sister Sister Sweets were vendors at the event. They sold lip glosses, purses, and accessories.
“You can be successful with your sister, and you can accomplish more,” said Madison. “Some adults don’t know that kids can accomplish way more than they expect us to,” said Maryah.
Madison said, “We have to prove them wrong.”
Cloe Bass, the 15-year-old owner of Cloe’s Cookies, sold out of her Strawberry Crumble, Chocolate Chip, and Pecan cookies.
“I really like having my own business, the work is not always easy, but I can figure it out. As I move forward with this it will all come together,” said Bass. “It’s important for a young person to have their own business so they can make their own money.”
Young Biz Kid is a learning environment that allows youths and their business to expand at their own pace. Biggs said adults aren’t the gatekeepers of entrepreneurship, adding that listening and supporting young people “gives them the esteem they need to believe in themselves.”
“Young minds are innovative because they don’t have constraints, their imagination can take them to places that some adult minds can’t even fathom,” said Biggs.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
