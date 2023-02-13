Dr. Marrix Seymore

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) recently appointed Dr. Marrix Seymore as the dean of the University’s College of Education. Dr. Seymore joined HSSU in early January. As dean of the College of Education, Dr. Seymore will lead all functions of planning, directing, and executing programs provided by the College. He will also assist the Office of Academic Affairs recruiting faculty and staff. Additionally, Dr. Seymore will oversee and evaluate the ​​academic proficiency of students pursuing education degrees. Dr. Seymore most recently served as the Dean of the Division of Education at Rust College in Mississippi. He also previously served as Dean of the School of Education at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

