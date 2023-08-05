Harris-Stowe State University’s CIE|MECCA is currently accepting applications for their 2023 Entrepreneurship Accelerator programs. These programs are designed to help aspiring/current entrepreneurs learn the skills and strategies needed to start and grow a successful business.
Here are some key details:
- Apply ASAP because spots will fill up quickly!
- Application deadline: Friday, August 11th
- Fall Accelerators begin on August 24th
- No cost to participate
- Open to anyone in the St. Louis area
Learn more and application link: https://hssu-cie.startuptree.co/university/manage/applications/list
