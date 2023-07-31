A new local business’ name says a lot about the owner’s confidence in his team’s ability.
The No Competition Barber and Beauty Salon at 5200 Helen Avenue in Jennings recently celebrated its opening, culminating Carnell Wings’ six-year endeavor to open the 6,000-square-foot barber shop and beauty salon.
Bounce houses, food trucks, and ice cream trucks lined its parking lot as guests also listened to live music. Green, silver and black balloons adorned the entrance as family, friends, and community supporters gathered to share in Wings’ big day.
“Growing up, I had a passion for cutting hair at 12 years old. At 15 I was working in a barbershop,” said Wings.
Wings' first customer was a kid from his neighborhood in the West End who was just a few years older than him. He said that first haircut “gained a lot of traction,” because people couldn’t believe a 12-year-old could cut hair that well.
Wings said he ranked his skills back then “at a 6.”
Three years later, he said he improved to a high 9. After high school, Wings went to Alabama A&M where he played football. However, life had other plans. He returned to St. Louis and began cutting hair full-time.
He got his start after his late mother gave him his first pair of clippers. Almost 30 years later, Wings has mastered his craft and learned other lucrative skills. As a contractor, he designs floors and installs them, erects walls, and does plumbing.
“I designed and built everything in my barber and beauty salon,” he said.
Wings said his journey to entrepreneurship “had its dark moments.”
He sacrificed time with friends, buying trendy clothes, and vacations. He lost his mom and three brothers as he worked to open his dream. He didn’t let the personal setbacks stop him— he used the hurt and pain as fuel to keep going.
Wings said the shop’s name is not braggadocio. It is a reminder to him and his team to always keep a humble state of mind.
“I feel like there is no competition outside the shop or in the shop,” said Wings. “It’s a vibe when you walk up in here”
Wings want clients “to feel like family” when getting hair service. He strives to offer affordable pricing and a luxurious setting.
Yolanda Austin, former Jennings mayor, stopped in to offer congratulations and shared that she remembers when Wings first bought the building in 2017.
“I’m so proud of him, he did not give up,” she said.
Wings’ daughter shared the same sentiments, saying “Since I was a little girl, I remember seeing him in his shop painting the walls, it’s just so amazing to see that he has come this far,” said Cori Carter.
Tequia Turner remembers when Wings was cutting hair in his house, and feels a sense of gratitude.
“Knowing where he came from and how long it has taken him to get to this point inspires me to go after my dreams. Everything he has he deserves,” said Turner. “He is a community person who goes all out for those in need.”
Wings is planning a community event with discounted prices on haircuts for kids for the upcoming school year.
“As long as you have the vision in your head and your heart it doesn’t matter what else anyone has to say,” said Wings.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
