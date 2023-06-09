Dr. Derek Greenfield

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU), recently appointed Dr. Derek Greenfield as VP for inclusive excellence, campus culture and academic engagement. Dr. Greenfield has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He formerly served as vice president of student engagement and campus life in addition to chief diversity officer at Kentucky State University. Dr. Greenfield earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in sociology from Northwestern University as well as two doctoral degrees — a PhD from the University of Washington and an EdD from Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa.

