Harris-Stowe State University’s (HSSU) assistant professor of biological sciences Dr. Rekha Meyer is one of the recipients of the Taylor Geospatial Institute (TGI) Seed Grant Program to stimulate Collaborative Research grants (GISCoR). This grant will allow Dr. Meyer to conduct an exploratory research project based on her proposal titled, “Waste Not, Want not. A “Smart Garden” approach to Water Conservation using Remote Sensing and Geospatial Technologies for Urban Agriculture.”
TGI’s mission is “to advance geospatial science through multi-institutional, interdisciplinary collaborations in order to create innovative, real-world solutions to societal grand challenges.”
Dr. Meyer is a recipient of SEED funding from the Taylor Geospatial Institute (TGI) which will lead to groundbreaking research that will aid in discoveries around water conservation in the St. Louis community.
“Harris-Stowe State University’s posture as a member of TGI affords all our faculty the opportunity to engage in collaborative research in areas of emerging technologies,” said Dr. Freddie Wills, vice president for STEM Initiatives and Research Partnerships.
Grants for collaborations such as these will continue to fuel the agenda for GIS and HSSU’s new College of STEM.
