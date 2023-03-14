E. Paulette Isaac-Savage, professor of adult education, recently received UMSL’s E. Paulette Isaac-Savage Black Excellence in Service and Leadership award (which was named after her) that will be given each year to a BFSA member. Isaac-Savage is the inaugural recipient of the award, given by The Black Faculty and Staff Association at the University of Missouri–St. Louis. She was named to the International Adult and Continuing Education Hall of Fame Class of 2019. She serves on American Association of Adult and Continuing Education (President Elect 2021-2022); Commission of Professors in Adult Education (CPAE); and Missouri Association for Adult Continuing and Community Education.
People on the Move
Isaac-Savage receives UMSL award named after her
- St. Louis American staff
