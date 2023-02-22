Ciara Imani May is safely taking Black hair care to another level with Rebundle, a firm that sells hair extensions made from banana fiber.
The young entrepreneur began the business because of her own experience with plastic hair extensions. They damaged her hair and caused scalp irritation. She learned other Black women were having similar experiences.
She went in search of answers and looked for alternative materials. According to May, one in three wearers of plastic hair extensions she spoke with experienced some form of discomfort. She says the primary plastic in use is PDC, “a low-grade acrylic that is mostly found at industrial sites.”
“I find it odd that this type of plastic is being used in hair extensions,” said May.
Rebundle’s hair care line is called Braid Better, and May says it meets the needs for safe hair care and is environmentally friendly. The hair extensions are made from banana fibers and biodegradable materials that are free of toxic ingredients.
Black women are the primary users of hair extensions and other products that often contain chemicals that can lead to health issues. May says her earliest memory of hair extension woes dates back to when she was in elementary school.
“That experience has stayed with me since then, and I grew to accept it when getting my hair done,” she said.
Her search for an alternative source began with several business model questions. How accessible is it? What is the cost? Will the texture match the hair of most African Americans.
Trial and error led to her finding that banana fiber was “the right substitute” that looks and feels like real hair.
“It can be dyed, and cut into various styles,” she said.
Colors range from jet black to bubble gum pink. She prides herself on affordability, saying that her bundles are less expensive than human hair, but slightly higher than plastic hair extensions. Her most expensive bundle is $50 dollars, which is 3.5 ounces.
She said that is enough hair to make a ponytail, do a style of “small feed-in braids,” or standard-size cornrows. The bundles are reusable, and customers can get up to three uses out of them if washed and conditioned properly.
“It’s not a ton of maintenance to care for these extensions,” said May. She advises customers to use hair mousse and hair serum to seal in moisture and sleep in a protective scarf or bonnet.
According to May, at least 300 million pounds of plastic hair extensions are wasted every year in the U.S.
“This really tells a story of the undetected wastefulness in our daily lives,” said May. “It shows how often we use this type of product.”
Rebundle partners with 5 Media, an eco-friendly organization that supports other organizations that focus on sustaining the planet and tackling climate change. May’s company has also partnered with Bio STL and BioGenerator, and through these partnerships she has collected 350 pounds of plastic hair extensions for recycling.
“Our objective is to dramatically decrease the impact plastic hair extensions have on our environment,” said May.
She says that she wants to provide the community with informed decisions about the products they are buying, to help find more innovative ways to purchase items that don’t compromise the consumer’s health or the planet.
“I celebrate the work we’ve been able to accomplish so far. On a small scale we are having an impact on sustaining the planet and providing healthy hair care options,” said May.
