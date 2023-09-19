Jaylen Bledsoe

Jaylen Bledsoe

 Photo courtesy of MICDS

Jaylen Bledsoe was elected as the next chair of Wyman’s Board, a role which will begin in January 2024. Bledsoe is the first Wyman Leaders participant to hold the role of board chair. He serves as the chairman of the Bledsoe Collective and as the managing director of its subsidiary, Flare Partners, a firm he founded at the age of 12. Since its inception, Flare Partners has generated over $4B in incremental revenue growth for its clients. Their esteemed client roster boasts names like AT&T, Ford Motor Company, Steve Harvey, Jordin Sparks, and NBCUniversal. In addition to this, Bledsoe has been a member of AT&T’s Supplier Diversity Board. He will succeed current Wyman Board Chair Amy Berg, whose term ends this year. 

(0) comments

