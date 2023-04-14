Josina Greene

Josina Greene 

 Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Community Foundation

The St. Louis Community Foundation named Josina Greene director of Giving Strategies, foundation officials announced. Previously, she served as a giving strategist.  In her new capacity, Greene will assist foundation donors and their professional advisors as they prepare their charitable giving plans and align them with community needs. Greene joined the St. Louis Community Foundation as a donor relations and service manager in 2019 after working at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley in Columbus, Georgia. She earned her M.B.A. in business administration and management from Troy University and received her bachelor of business administration in marketing from Columbus State University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.