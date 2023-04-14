The St. Louis Community Foundation named Josina Greene director of Giving Strategies, foundation officials announced. Previously, she served as a giving strategist. In her new capacity, Greene will assist foundation donors and their professional advisors as they prepare their charitable giving plans and align them with community needs. Greene joined the St. Louis Community Foundation as a donor relations and service manager in 2019 after working at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley in Columbus, Georgia. She earned her M.B.A. in business administration and management from Troy University and received her bachelor of business administration in marketing from Columbus State University.
