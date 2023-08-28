Junior Theolus

Junior Theolus

Kwame Building Group has added Junior Theolus as project Administrator and diversity monitor. In his role, Theolus’ responsibilities include tracking contract changes, submittals and RFIs, creating presentations, managing, and maintaining project document control systems and processing invoices for several projects such as the St. Louis Convention Center and St. Louis Community College. In addition, Theolus is responsible for monitoring, tracking, and reporting the active involvement of Minority, Women, and/or Emerging Small Business firms to ensure project compliance for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. Theolus holds a BS in business administration with a focus on supply chain management and international business from UMSL.

