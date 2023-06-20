KAI Enterprises CEO Michael B. Kennedy has been named an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Heartland Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.
Kennedy was one of only 30 finalists out of a pool of more than 300 submissions. He was selected by an independent panel of judges made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. The Heartland program celebrates entrepreneurs from Missouri, the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska.
“I am honored to have been recognized as a finalist by this distinguished panel of judges,” said Kennedy. “When my father founded KAI in 1980 as one of the first African American architects licensed in Missouri, I witnessed his entrepreneurial spirit and determination first-hand. As the second-generation leader of this firm, that entrepreneurial spirit lives on in me as I strive to honor the foundation of family values that pioneered KAI: leadership, creativity, honesty, accountability, excellence, integrity and teamwork.”
