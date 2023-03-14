Kristol Simms

Kristol Simms 

Kristol Simms has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president of Clean Energy Transition, Economic, Community and Business Development for Ameren Illinois. In this newly created position, the functions responsible for energy efficiency, beneficial electrification, and economic development, and are being re-organized under Simms to optimize the company's grid transformation efforts to support the clean energy transition in Illinois. Simms began her career in the Ameren legal department in 2014 before being promoted to lead energy efficiency in 2018. She received her undergraduate degree from Lincoln University and holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Missouri School of Law.

