The Kwame Foundation has awarded $75,000 in higher education scholarships for first-generation, college-bound students from proceeds raised at the organization’s 18th Annual golf tournament. The presenting sponsor was Maggie O’Brien’s.
Since 2003, Kwame Foundation has provided multi-year endowed scholarships for students at 27 colleges or universities throughout the United States.
Scholarships funded by the golf tournament have been endowed for students to attend Fontbonne University, Lincoln University, Maryville University, Saint Louis University, Southeast Missouri State University, University of Kansas, and Washington University.
“Our Tee Off Fore Education golf tournament has annually raised substantial funds to support our partner schools and the scholars who need financial assistance to succeed and graduate,” said Kwame Foundation Executive Director Lydia Huston.
“For nearly 20 years, Kwame Foundation has been a catalyst for education, mentorship, and scholarship support for students within our region, and beyond. We will continue this great work in 2023.”
The Kwame Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that creates opportunities for youth in underserved communities through mentorship, scholarships, and community engagement.
Founded in 2003 by Tony and Kim Thompson, it provides young people opportunities to gain experience, grow and become professionals in their chosen careers through education and professional development.
Although the foundation serves students of all races, it primarily exists to serve bright, motivated minority students who might not otherwise have an opportunity for higher education.
To date, Kwame Foundation has funded scholarships at the following educational institutions:
Alabama A&M University*
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Clark Atlanta University*
Florida A&M University*
Fontbonne University
Forest Park Forever
Hampton University*
Harris-Stowe State University*
Howard University*
Interdenominational Theological Center
Jackson State University*
Lincoln University*
Maryville University
Morehouse School of Medicine*
Morgan State University*
North Carolina A&T State University*
Prairie View A&M University*
Ranken Technical College
Saint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University*
Saint Louis University/Harris-Stowe State University
Saint Louis Zoo
Southern University*
Tennessee State University*
Tuskegee University*
University of Kansas
University of Missouri - Columbia
University of Missouri - St. Louis
Washington University in St. Louis
Webster University
*Denotes current or new endowed scholarship
