Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added Stan Richardson as senior project manager. Richardson has 15 years of industry experience in new construction and renovation for healthcare, K-12 and higher education facilities as well as transportation and public works projects. He is overseeing the City of St. Louis Cervantes Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project. He holds a bachelor of science in industrial engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia, and he serves as a board member for Ali Academy.
