Latasha Barnes is the St. Louis Housing Authority’s new chief of staff. In this role, she serves as an advisor to the executive director and assists with daily operations management. Prior to joining the SLHA, Barnes dedicated more than a decade of service to the public-interest sector, most recently as a senior attorney for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. In 2021, she was recipient of Community Builders’ Rising Star in Community Building Award. Barnes earned a juris doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law and a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Georgia. She is licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois.
Latasha Barnes named chief of staff at housing authority
