Latonya Yarbro, senior producer at KMOV-TV, was recently elected president of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Prior to joining KMOV in St. Louis, Yarbro was a producer at Fox59 in Indianapolis. Yarbro has a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from Indiana University Bloomington where she was a Founders Scholar. Also for GSLABJ, Gabrielle Hays as vice president, Bonita Tillman as treasurer and Beverly Isom as public relations chair.
People on the Move
Latonya Yarbro elected president of Black Journalists Assoc.
- St. Louis American staff
