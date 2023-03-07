Latonya Yarbro

Latonya Yarbro 

Latonya Yarbro, senior producer at KMOV-TV, was recently elected president of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Prior to joining KMOV in St. Louis, Yarbro was a producer at Fox59 in Indianapolis. Yarbro has a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from Indiana University Bloomington where she was a Founders Scholar.  Also for GSLABJ, Gabrielle Hays as vice president, Bonita Tillman as treasurer and Beverly Isom as public relations chair.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.