LaVonda Henderson has been promoted to director of LinkStL, Inc., a Hyde Park non-profit organization which builds community through enrichment programs for youth and families. Henderson has been a North St. Louis resident all of her life and always brings community with her in everything she does. Henderson has recently led Hyde Park’s successful Spooktacular, a neighborhood Halloween annual event attended by over 1000 residents and is instrumental in bringing growing service organizations, needing space, to the Clay School Community Hub.
LaVonda Henderson named director of LinkStL, Inc.
- St. Louis American Staff
