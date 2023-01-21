The School District of University City announced the appointment of Lawndale Thomas as the District’s athletic director starting July 1, 2023. Thomas will replace current athletic director D. Matthew Brooks, who is retiring after 26 years with the District. Prior to joining the district in 2021, Thomas served as the guidance department chair/department manager at Hazelwood East High School. He was the head basketball coach for Hazelwood East High School from 2013 to 2021 and was an assistant coach last year on the University City High School Boys Basketball Team. He has a master's degree in counseling from Lindenwood University.
featured
People on the Move
Lawndale Thomas named U City athletic director
- St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Chilli is dating 'Boy Meets World' actor Matthew Lawrence
- A class in prosecutorial misconduct
- Stranger than fiction: 'Aldergeddon' is here
- A community communicator
- SLSO, IN UNISON to honor MLK with Jan. 16 concert
- Educators honored during Washington University 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration
- Shemar Moore, 52, expecting his first child next month
- Affinia Healthcare names new president and CEO
- MLK Jr., Coretta Scott King sculpture depicting Nobel Peace Prize embrace sparks controversy over angles
- A perfect night at Powell Hall with Ravel and Shostakovich
Videos
Collections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.