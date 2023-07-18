Les Johnson Jr.

Les Johnson Jr.

Area Resources for Human and Community Services (ARCHS) Vice President Les Johnson Jr. has been elected to the board of directors of the Missouri Association for Workforce Development (MAWD).MAWD is a state-wide member-based association that supports career and technical training as well as workforce development.  ARCHS funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities.

