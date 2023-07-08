NASA has awarded Lincoln University of Missouri a grant to host summer camps each year for high school students from traditionally underrepresented and underserved communities. Lincoln is one of seven historically Black colleges and universities to receive the grants, designed to help provide a path for students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
As part of NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project, Lincoln’s $424,403 grant will support two intensive camps each summer for five years. Each nine-day residential camp will provide hands-on experience in digital agriculture, data science and robotics for 12 students, along with activities and interaction with college professors, STEM professionals and entrepreneurs.
Lincoln faculty members will provide instruction in agriculture, mathematics and computer science; Mizzou faculty will deliver content in statistics, engineering and natural resources. For more information on next year’s camps, contact Sougata Bardhan at BardhanS@LincolnU.edu.
