Dr. Stevie Lawrence II has been named as provost and VP of academic affairs at Lincoln University of Missouri. Lawrence comes to Lincoln from the Southern Regional Education Board, where he serves as vice president for postsecondary education. In this role, he leads the board’s postsecondary programs and developed initiatives to support postsecondary state offices and institutions. Lawrence also was the founding dean of the University College at Fort Valley State University in Georgia. Lawrence holds a doctor of philosophy in urban higher education from Jackson State University, a master of public administration from North Carolina Central University and a bachelor of arts from North Carolina A&T State University.
People on the Move
Lincoln University selects Dr. Stevie Lawrence as provost
- St. Louis American staff
