Lindenwood University celebrated an important milestone last week – the ribbon cutting and rededication of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. Held in conjunction with the University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony, the event brought together members of the campus and surrounding community.
“We gather today to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – a man who stood for peace, and fought for inclusion. His work and his life progressed our nation towards becoming more just, and more equitable, work that continues today in many ways,” Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said. “We here at Lindenwood are committed to doing our part to bring diversity and inclusion to fruition. The Center for Diversity and Inclusion is a living embodiment of our strategic plan’s mission – Adapt. Build. Engage. Adapt what we’re doing to meet the learner’s needs and expectations, build what is missing, and engage hearts.”
Porter welcomed members of the greater St. Louis community to the event as well, including keynote speaker and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. Bell, a Lindenwood University alum, who spoke to the group of nearly 150 attendees about the importance of criminal justice reform and being a voice for others.
Lindenwood’s Martin Luther King Jr. Awards were presented to Interim Director of Faculty Development Dr. Shenika Harris, Admissions Counselor NaKeela Ross, DEI Task Force Co-Chair Dr. Amanda Harrod, and Black Student Union President Joseph Oliverires, a Lindenwood University freshman.
The event was capped off with remarks from Lindenwood’s Chief Diversity Officer Emily Pitts, who welcomed guests and spoke about the new Center for Diversity and Inclusion. Following the official ribbon cutting, Pitts fittingly unlocked the doors to the center, and welcomed in the community.
