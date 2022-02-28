The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, in partnership with the Center for Diversity and Inclusion hosted Lindenwood University’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award Ceremony, and celebrated the rededication of the Center of Diversity and Inclusion with a ribbon cutting last week at the Spellmann Center. Pictured are: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, DEI Task Force Co-Chair Dr. Amanda Harrod, Chief Diversity Officer Emily Pitts, Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter, Black Student Union President Joseph Oliverires, Lindenwood Student Government President Robby X Hamilton, and DEI Task Force Co-Chair Myron Burr.