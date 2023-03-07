POM

Mark Stallion

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis announced two new board members and a board chair who will assist in achieving the mission of inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.  Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis elected a former Club member to serve his third 3-year term as the Board Chair.  Mark Stallion is a registered patent attorney with a background in engineering at Greenfelder. Stallion brings personal experience of the impact Boys & Girls Clubs services have on youth and teens.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.