Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis announced two new board members and a board chair who will assist in achieving the mission of inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis elected a former Club member to serve his third 3-year term as the Board Chair. Mark Stallion is a registered patent attorney with a background in engineering at Greenfelder. Stallion brings personal experience of the impact Boys & Girls Clubs services have on youth and teens.
People on the Move
Mark Stallion named chair at Boys & Girls Club
- St. Louis American staff
- Updated
