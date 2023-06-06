Metro Transit will host a hiring event at the North County Transit Center in Ferguson, MO, (3140 Pershall Road) on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On-site interviews will be conducted for MetroBus Operators, MetroLink Operators, Metro Call-A-Ride Operators and Traction Power Electricians. Those important positions are all eligible for special $2,000 signing bonuses. Interviews will also be available for dispatcher and reservation clerk positions.
Candidates are encouraged to learn more about these positions and to apply online in advance of Saturday’s hiring event by visiting WorkAtMetroSTL.com. Qualified applicants may receive instant job offers at the June 10 hiring event following on-site interviews. Metro Transit has extended more than 130 job offers to qualified applicants during hiring events in April and May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.