Performance foodservice Middendorf announcing plans to expand operations in the metro with a new facility in NorthPark in North St. Louis County. Once the new facility is complete, the company anticipates adding 100 new jobs to its 315 existing jobs.
featured
People on the Move
Middendorf announces expansion in North St. Louis County
- St. Louis American staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, ends 8-year marriage to Richard Lawson
- Tupac murder investigation busts open after Las Vegas PD search
- ‘Let The Praise Begin’ at 2023 Urban League Expo
- Artist home ownership program seeks applicants
- A kingdom family affair
- SSM’s DePaul trauma decision draws NAACP ire
- Fredrick Echols an inaugural Obama Foundation cohort
- King named VP of HR at St. Louis Development
- Hot Wings - No Competition Salon was six years in making
- 72-year-old drug dealer sentenced in connection to overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.