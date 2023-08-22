Mike Hayes will be returning to BJC HealthCare at the end of August as the next vice president of Planning, Design and Construction (PD&C).
Hayes currently serves as the Healthcare Market Leader for PARIC Corporation overseeing the health care construction market portfolio, leading project teams from inception to completion of numerous health care specific projects.
Prior to that role, Hayes spent 10 years at BJC leading high-profile construction projects including Medical Equipment Replacements (MRIs, linear accelerators, CTs, cath labs, etc.), operating room renovations, and lab and pharmacy buildouts. Hayes was also the key lead for the Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital replacement project.
With more than 15 years of professional experience, Hayes also serves as a member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering, the Project Management Institute, the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Development board, and the Missouri University of Science and Technology MO-CCI board. He is a Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC) and has earned Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Hayes earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.