Opal M. Jones

Opal M. Jones, president & CEO at DOORWAYS and Cory Hutchison, who last month moved into housing on the nonprofit's new $40 million campus

 Photo by Danny Wicentowski | Courtesy of St. Louis Public Radio

Opal M. Jones, president & CEO at DOORWAYS, has been named a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100.  With an established career as an inspiring visionary and leader in dynamic environments, Jones became the second president and chief executive officer of DOORWAYS in 2012.  As the key executive, she oversees a $15 million organization budget that includes five housing programs, a licensed 24-hour residential care facility, multiple properties, and a staff of nearly 100 people. DOORWAYS serves over 3,000 people a year affected by HIV, homelessness, and poverty through services that assist clients in building the environments that support a life with the opportunity for independence and advancement—such as housing, health, income, education, and community (the social determinants of health).

