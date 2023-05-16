Aaren Muex

Aaren Muex

 Photo courtesy of Missouri State University

Aaren Muex received the 2023 Bear of Excellence award from Missouri State University . The award is given to alumni who are making a difference in big and small ways, through their commitment to community and the pursuit of excellence. Muex is the founder and owner of Divine Events, LLC, a full-service event planning, design and coordination company. Muex earned a bachelor's degree in computer information systems from Missouri State.  Since 2009, she has been a member of the Association of Bridal Consultants serving as the St. Louis Local Networking Group Leader for the past 5 years.  Under Muex's leadership, Divine Events received The Knot Best of Weddings 2015 & 2018 Pick.

