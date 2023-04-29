Adam Cisroe Pearson

Adam Cisroe Pearson

 Photo courtesy of St. Louis Public Radio

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appointed Adam Cisroe Pearson director of the Department of Human Services (DHS) for the City of St. Louis. Pearson is a St. Louis native who has worked in human services in various leadership capacities since he completed his Doctoral degree in Occupational Therapy in 2011 from Washington University in St. Louis. As chief operating officer at homeless service provider Peter & Paul Community Services, Pearson managed a division of over 70 team members across six programs, providing housing and supportive services around the clock in various locations around the City of St. Louis, including city-owned Biddle House Opportunities Center.

