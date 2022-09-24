Adaron “Pops” Jackson

Adaron “Pops” Jackson (at the piano), director of the David and Thelma Institute for Jazz Studies at UMSL and assistant teaching professor of music at UMSL, performs with the Greater St. Louis Jazz Orchestra last Friday during the return of the Greater St. Louis Jazz Festival at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center.

 Photo by August Jennewein

Educator, jazz musician and clinician Adaron “Pops” Jackson, who has performed and toured nationally and internationally, has joined the board of directors for Pianos for People, the nonprofit organization that provides free pianos and lessons to those who couldn’t otherwise afford them.  Originally from East St. Louis, Illinois, Jackson – who goes by “Pops” -- currently serves as Director of the David and Thelma Steward Institute for Jazz Studies at the University of Missouri – St. Louis, where he conducts the University Jazz Orchestra and teaches Jazz Improvisation. As a composer and arranger, Jackson has composed work for various ensembles ranging from small to large, most recently with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.