Adriann Adams-Gulley

Adriann Adams-Gulley

Adriann Adams-Gulley has been promoted to vice-president and chief financial officer at Parents as Teachers National Center; an international nonprofit headquartered in Missouri. She previously served as controller. She will ensure the fiscal stability and accountability of the organization and provide senior level direction to the finance, IT, and human resources functions. She is an East St. Louis, IL. native, and is married to Martin Gulley, and they have two adult sons.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.