Adriann Adams-Gulley has been promoted to vice-president and chief financial officer at Parents as Teachers National Center; an international nonprofit headquartered in Missouri. She previously served as controller. She will ensure the fiscal stability and accountability of the organization and provide senior level direction to the finance, IT, and human resources functions. She is an East St. Louis, IL. native, and is married to Martin Gulley, and they have two adult sons.
People on the Move
Adriann Adams-Gulley named VP and CFO at Parents as Teachers
- St. Louis American staff
