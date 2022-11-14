Adrienne Davis recently received an Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award from Washington University at the annual Founder’s Day ceremony. Davis holds a dual appointment as William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law and in the College of Arts & Sciences she holds courtesy appointments in the departments of African and African-American Studies; History; and Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies. Davis is a graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School, where she served on the Executive Committee of the Yale Law Journal. Other previous awards for Davis include the 2017 Women of Achievement Award for Arts Advocacy and the 2013 Women’s Justice Award in the Legal Scholar category.
Adrienne Davis receives faculty achievement award at Wash U.
