Affinia Healthcare recently welcomed Dr. Kristia Abernathy, family medicine physician. A native of north St. Louis County, Dr. Abernathy earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Xavier University of Louisiana, and her doctorate in medicine (with distinction in community service) from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. She completed her residency training at Southern Illinois University Center for Family Medicine in Springfield, Ill. Dr. Abernathy will serve patients in the N. Florissant location.
People on the Move
Affinia Healthcare welcomes Dr. Abernathy to team
