Steven Harmon has been appointed to serve on the Advisory Board of the St. Louis County Department of Parks and Recreation. Harmon is vice president of Human Resources, Equity & Inclusion, Compliance with Affinia Healthcare. Harmon earned his law degree from Saint Louis University; and master’s of arts degrees in human resources and development, and in management from Webster University. Since 2018, he has served as the director of safety for the Normandy Schools Collaborative. In 2022, Harmon was recently appointed to The Missouri Bar’s roster of delegates for the American Bar Association House of Delegates.
