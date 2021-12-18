Catholic Charities of St. Louis recently announced the appointment of Ai Ling Moore, LCSW, to the nonprofit organization’s chief quality officer role. Moore most recently served as director of community based services at Great Circle, after 14 years with Jewish Family & Children’s Services in quality and program roles. She holds a BA in psychology and Afro/African American studies and a masters of social work from Washington University.As chief quality officer, Moore will oversee program monitoring and compliance, quality, research, outcomes/metrics, reporting, and innovation for the Catholic Charities Central Office and the eight Catholic Charities federated agencies: Cardinal Ritter Senior Services; Good Shepherd Children & Family Services; Marygrove; Queen of Peace Center; Saint Louis Counseling; Saint Martha’s Hall; St. Francis Community Services; and St. Patrick Center.
People on the Move
Ai Ling Moore named chief quality officer at Catholic Charities
