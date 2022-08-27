Andrea Spates

Andrea Spates

 Photo by Monte Ellis

CareSTL Health welcomed Andrea Spates as the director of operations.  Spates has been a healthcare leader in the industry for more than ten years. As a nurse, she has worked in inpatient and outpatient settings, specializing in medical-surgical and ambulatory care.  She has worked as an inpatient house supervisor/charge nurse and most recently as an outpatient leader working as a nurse administrator with the Division of Physical Medicine Rehabilitation-Neurological at Washington University School of Medicine. Spates has a bachelor’s degree in science of nursing from Saint Louis University and an inter-professional education certificate.   She also holds a master’s of nursing in healthcare administration from SIU Edwardsville. 

