CareSTL Health welcomed Andrea Spates as the director of operations. Spates has been a healthcare leader in the industry for more than ten years. As a nurse, she has worked in inpatient and outpatient settings, specializing in medical-surgical and ambulatory care. She has worked as an inpatient house supervisor/charge nurse and most recently as an outpatient leader working as a nurse administrator with the Division of Physical Medicine Rehabilitation-Neurological at Washington University School of Medicine. Spates has a bachelor’s degree in science of nursing from Saint Louis University and an inter-professional education certificate. She also holds a master’s of nursing in healthcare administration from SIU Edwardsville.
People on the Move
Anderea Spates joins CareSTL Health as director of operations
- The St. Louis American Staff
