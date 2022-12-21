Andrea Lowe was recently promoted to counsel at Tucker Ellis. Lowe focuses her practice on complex civil litigation matters in the areas of mass tort and product liability, commercial business disputes, employment, and insurance. She is experienced in all aspects of the litigation process, ranging from pre-suit, initial pleadings, discovery, motion practice, and trial. Her education includes: Southern University Law Center (J.D.); President, Class of 2010 Webster University (Graduate Legal Study Abroad Program, Netherlands); and Southern Illinois University (B.A. in Criminal Justice, cum laude). She is the recipient of Missouri Bar’s Young Lawyer Section Pro Bono Publico Award (2018), and the Pro Bono Wall of Fame (2017).
