St. Louis Integrated Health Network (IHN) announced the selection of its new CEO, Andwele Jolly, DPT, MBA, MHA. Jolly comes to the IHN from Washington University School of Medicine where he served as the executive director of business affairs in the Department of Pathology & Immunology. While serving in leadership roles at Washington University School of Medicine since 2012, Jolly served on boards for numerous nonprofit organizations whose work advances equity across the state, including Build Missouri Health, CareSTL Health, National Association of Health Services Executives, Missouri Foundation for Health, and the St. Louis Regional Health Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.