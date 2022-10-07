Angelia Paul has joined Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) as director of Family Support Initiatives. She will each manage a portfolio of grants that enhance area human service initiatives.
Paul has worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs, Resources for Human Development, Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services (Hazelwood Facility), Missouri Department of Mental Health, and Every Child's Hope (Evangelical Children's Home). She has a bachelor's degree from University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) and has completed graduate level course work in counseling at UMSL.
